Crypto Criminal Mastermind Roger Nils-Jonas Karlsson Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison

By Emily Rella
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cryptocurrency market is known to be volatile, with regulations on trading and investing somewhat elusive and hard to nail down. But for Roger Nils-Jonas Karlsson, lines of fraudulent activity and money laundering were clearly drawn — and now he’s paying the price. The 47-year-old Swedish man was sentenced to...

