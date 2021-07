Apart from the many tasks you can achieve from a laptop, the best smartphones have gone way beyond. You can click on amazing pictures and videos, binge-watch your favorite TV shows, or even pay money without ever reaching for your wallet. But even now, most people continue to rely on laptops to get their work done faster and more efficiently. The initial days of the Covid-19 lockdown saw a decline in smartphone sales due to obvious reasons. However, at the same time, there was a huge demand for laptops as organizations scrambled to switch to a work-from-home setup.