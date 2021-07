This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. If you were anything like my family over the July 4 holiday, there were bowls of potato salad, casseroles of baked beans and platters of hotdogs, hamburgers and chicken all pulled from the grill and served family-style. For a lot of us, it was the first time seeing a wide net of our family in more than a year and we took advantage of ditching the masks, probably wrongly assuming our circles were vaccinated at higher levels than they were and maybe even handing kids lighters for sparklers they shouldn’t be wielding.