Stocks

Stock Market Slumps Just After The S&P 500 Index, Nasdaq Hit Record Highs

NPR
 13 days ago

Investors in the stock market got a little case of the jitters today. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 500 points this morning before partially recovering. The Dow ended the day off about 260 points. This after both the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq hit record highs just yesterday. Fresh concerns about the coronavirus and a possible drag on the economic turnaround seem to be why the up and down. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us now. Hey, Scott.

StocksHerald & Review

Stocks climb on Wall St gains as company earnings roll in

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday for a second day as optimism about an economic recovery appeared to outweigh concern over rising coronavirus cases and inflation. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Overnight, Wall...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Boeing And Chevron Soar As The Dow Jones Finishes Higher

U.S. indices were trading higher as stocks continue to rebound following Monday’s weakness and as investors weigh recent earnings. Investors also continue to monitor Delta variant news, which has caused volatility in reopening names. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.84% to $347.99. The...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.83%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Basic Materials and Financials sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.83%, while the S&P 500 index gained 0.82%, and the NASDAQ Composite index climbed 0.92%.
StocksBenzinga

The Dow Jones Industrial Average Turns 125

The Dow turned 125 in May, but it’s hardly in a retiring mood. The oft-cited stock index originated during a time when smokestacks and slaughterhouses dominated the American economy, but today’s Dow very much reflects our digital age. Plus, everyone knows what it is and what it stands for, said Jamie Farmer, chief commercial officer with S&P Dow Jones Indices.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan basket index hits fresh 5-year high

SHANGHAI, July 22 (Reuters) - China’s central bank on Thursday set its official yuan midpoint at the firmest level in a week, lifting its value against its major trading partners to a new more than five-year high. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4651 yuan per...
Stocksinvesting.com

US Stock Futures Trade Flat after Solid Gains

Investing.com - US futures remained flat in overnight trade on Wednesday, following solid gains during regular trade, with strong corporate earnings boosting sentiment as investors weighed higher inflation and prospects of slower growth due to the continued spread the coronavirus Delta variant. On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained...
StocksInvestorPlace

5 Top Value Stocks Reviewed: 3 to Buy, 2 to Skip

Value stocks are securities that trade at a discount relative to their fundamentals, whether that be earnings, sales or dividend payouts. Many investors seek out value stocks believing they can get shares on the cheap and book profits when they inevitably rise. However, just because a company’s share price is...
Stockskfgo.com

Futures edge higher ahead of jobless claims data, earnings reports

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday, with energy and mega-cap technology stocks gaining ahead of a new batch of earnings reports and data that allow investors to gauge the pace of the labor market recovery. The Labor Department’s report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected...
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Markets Lower, Looking for Rain

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 13 3/4 cents, November soybeans are down 21 cents and September KC wheat is down 12 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Thursday, Dow Jones futures are trading a little higher with support from higher markets in Europe and Asia. According to the Wall Street Journal, this week’s favorable earnings reports have helped stocks recover from Monday’s big losses, related to the resurgence of coronavirus infections. U.S. weekly grain export sales and jobless claims are due out at 7:30 a.m. CDT, followed by existing U.S. home sales at 9 a.m.
StocksFXStreet.com

S&P 500 Index opens modestly higher after Monday's decline

Wall Street's main indexes trade in the positive territory on Tuesday. Defensive sectors post strong gains after the opening bell. After suffering heavy losses on Monday, major equity indexes managed to open modestly higher on Tuesday. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4% on the day at 34,110, the S&P 500 was rising 0.3% at 4,270 and the Nasdaq Composite was posting small gains at 14,560.
StocksUSA Today

Stocks higher on Wall Street a day after broad decline

Stocks jumped on Wall Street Tuesday as investors went back to buying following a rout the day before brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19. The S&P 500 index was up 1.6% as of 12:20 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose...
Stockserienewsnow.com

Dow surges 550 points after biggest drop of the year

Stocks rallied Tuesday, rebounding from a miserable trading session at the start of the week when the Dow logged its worst day since October. After rising moderately at the New York opening bell, the rally picked up pace for the rest of the session. The Dow closed up 1.6%, or some 550 points, marking its best day in a month. However, the gains didn't pare all of the 726-point loss the index incurred Monday.
StocksFXStreet.com

Nasdaq 100 rebound stalls after weak Netflix (NFLX Stock) earnings

US stocks rebounded on Tuesday after having their worst trading day on Monday. The Dow Jones rose by more than 550 points while the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 rose by more than 1.5%. These gains narrowed in the futures market after Netflix released weak numbers. The company lost 430,000 customers in the US and Canada in Q2. Analysts were expecting the company would add 5.9 million new customers in the quarter. In its guidance, the company said that it would add more than 3.5m members in the third quarter. In the earnings call, the firm dismissed the idea that competition from companies like Disney and AT&T were behind the disappointing results.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Futures: Netflix, Chipotle Report Earnings Late; Broad Market Rally Lacks This

Dow Jones futures tilted higher Tuesday night, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. The stock market rally rebounded Tuesday with broad-based gains, though it came on lighter volume. Treasury yields reversed higher while Bitcoin undercut $30,000. Netflix (NFLX) headlined key earnings reports late Tuesday, along with Intuitive Surgical...
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Futures 140 Pts Higher; Netflix Disappoints With Growth Forecast

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening mostly higher Wednesday, making a further recovery from Monday’s sharp losses despite disappointing results from streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX ). At 7:10 AM ET (1110 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 140 points, or 0.4%, S&P 500 Futures traded 10 points,...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Close Update: US Stocks Rally, Recouping Monday's Losses, as Earnings Claim Spotlight

US stocks recovered Tuesday as investors' risk appetite returned following Monday's drop amid global resurgence of COVID-19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite were 1.6% higher at 34,511.99 and 14,498.88, respectively, while the S&P 500 closed 1.5% higher at 4,323.06. Industrials and financials led the broad rally, with consumer staples left behind as the only equity sector in the red.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Upbeat earnings, recovery optimism set S&P 500, Dow for higher open

July 21 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow indexes were set to rise on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly results from companies including Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola reignited optimism about the health of corporate America. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) gained 1.2% in premarket trading after the drugmaker forecast upbeat...

