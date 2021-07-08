Stock Market Slumps Just After The S&P 500 Index, Nasdaq Hit Record Highs

US stocks rebounded on Tuesday after having their worst trading day on Monday. The Dow Jones rose by more than 550 points while the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 rose by more than 1.5%. These gains narrowed in the futures market after Netflix released weak numbers. The company lost 430,000 customers in the US and Canada in Q2. Analysts were expecting the company would add 5.9 million new customers in the quarter. In its guidance, the company said that it would add more than 3.5m members in the third quarter. In the earnings call, the firm dismissed the idea that competition from companies like Disney and AT&T were behind the disappointing results.