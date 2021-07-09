Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

9 Traits You Need to Succeed as a Cybersecurity Leader

healthitanalytics.com
 11 days ago

With increasing digitalization, cybersecurity today encompasses more than just preparing for and recovering from attacks. It’s become a critical factor for business prosperity overall. At a time when qualified cybersecurity professionals are very much in demand, they are also scarce. The cyber world needs your talents and skills!. The latest...

healthitanalytics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cybersecurity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Technologydataversity.net

A Look Ahead: What Pros Need to Know About Cybersecurity in 2021

Click to learn more about author Jerry Ray. You can feel it – constrained optimism bubbling up throughout those communities fortunate enough to enjoy a vaccinated majority. You can see it – daily images of crowded airports and erratic phone videos of passionate passengers aching to stretch out. You can taste it – masks on the verge of replacement by BBQ sauce and milk mustaches. Good times are just within reach in 2021 in the tangible world. In cyber space, though, none of the vaccine options out there will offer any efficacy against the constantly mutating viruses raging throughout digital devices and data stores everywhere.
TechnologySilicon Republic

‘IT leaders need to understand that the world has changed’

Code42’s Jadee Hanson discusses the security challenges posed by collaboration tools and how security leaders need to re-evaluate their strategies. As CISO and CIO at cybersecurity company Code42, Jadee Hanson leads global risk and compliance, security operations, incident response and the insider risk programme. Prior to Code42, Hanson held senior...
Businessaithority.com

Accenture Named A Leader Among European Cybersecurity Consulting Providers, According To Independent Research Firm

Accenture Security received highest scores possible in European go-to-market strategy, European partnership ecosystems, European R&D initiatives, and technical consulting implementation capabilities criteria. Accenture has been named a Leader in the latest Forrester Research report on European cybersecurity consulting providers, which notes that Accenture, “dominates the field with its exceptional technology-driven...
Small Businessfederalnewsnetwork.com

CMMC and controlling costs: Understanding your cybersecurity needs

The Defense Department’s implementation of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) has been met with mixed feedback, but not all negativity is as prescient as it seems. There is valid concern surrounding cost-demands for small businesses hoping to win contracts with the DoD, but talk has been more reactionary than strategic. Do not be overwhelmed by fear, uncertainty and doubt — consider instead that CMMC is part of the larger need for a cybersecurity program within your organization.
EconomyForbes

Three Traits Of Outstanding Customer Service Leaders

CMO at Sharpen. Helping companies see obvious ROI with our agent-first contact center platform. There’s a local Thai restaurant I love to order takeout from. The food is amazing, and the staff consistently gets my order right, remembers my name and greets me like an old friend. Are the people...
EconomyCIO

2021 CIO Guide to Modern Data Protection

2021 brings unprecedented data protection challenges, so businesses need to rethink data backup and recovery. The combination of growing security risks, rapid cloud adoption and the lack of prioritizing data backup and recovery creates a tenuous situation that may result in data gaps, security vulnerabilities and lost productivity. w can...
TechnologyCIO

Making an impact with Cloud Data Management: Veeam & IBM

As consumers, we’re accustomed to easy, intuitive and fast transactions that are driven by data. Therefore, businesses must meet the challenge of managing and mining the data they produce and use, but also ensure that their digital experience is 100% reliable for their customers. In this webinar, Veeam® Vice President...
Cell Phonessecurityboulevard.com

Building Digital Trust with Machine Identity Management

While digital transformation has been underway for many years now, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic made it an overnight business necessity. As organizations were forced to move their operations and workforces online, it became increasingly clear that the key to surviving and emerging stronger out of the crisis is to go digital. Soon, the “digitize or die” realization gave birth to a new momentum that powered digital innovation, helping organizations create unique customer experiences and unlock new growth opportunities. According to Mckinsey’s Global Survey of Executives, the COVID-19 crisis led to companies adopting digital or digitally enabled products by a whopping seven years in 2020, unlike anything the world has seen before. Today, from financial services to healthcare to power and utilities, organizations across the spectrum are aggressively digitizing their operations to meet evolving market and consumer expectations.
Businessaithority.com

Franz Inc. Named To KMWorld’s AI50 Companies Empowering Intelligent Knowledge Management

AllegroGraph’s FedShard Technology Underpins Flexible AI Knowledge Fabrics. Franz Inc., an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and leading supplier of Graph Database technology for Knowledge Graph Solutions, today announced it has been named to KMWorld’s AI50 – The Companies Empowering Intelligent Knowledge Management. Underscoring Franz’s technology leadership in Graph-based AI, the company’s Knowledge Graph Platform, AllegroGraph, was relied upon for market research in leading analyst reports, including Forrester’s Now Tech: Multimodel Data Platforms, Q1 2021 and the Gartner Case Study: Entity-Event Knowledge Graph for Powering AI Solutions (Montefiore).
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

A GE Exec’s Top 4 Ways For Positive Leaders To Grow And Succeed

Early in his career, then-emerging leader Vince Tullo took a chance. The lifelong New Yorker was offered a position at General Electric (GE)—in the comparatively tiny Midwestern city of Bloomington, Illinois. At first, Tullo couldn’t imagine leaving the business mecca of New York City for a prairie town in Illinois,...
SoftwareeWeek

Using AI and Data Analytics to Monetize Data: 4 Techniques

The economic value of data for companies is challenging to conceptualize and measure directly. Many executives have the wrong perception of data monetization. To them, the only way to derive economic value from data is to sell it to other companies. As a result, they overlook the immense untapped value that it represents. Companies can monetize by improving customer experiences, reducing costs, finding new customers, and so much more from the data that is produced directly or indirectly using big data analytics and AI.
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Should You Earn a Cybersecurity or Computer Science Degree?

Companies must be seen as trustworthy in order to conduct business. They lose this trust quickly when they fall prey to hackers. Data breaches impact not only an organization’s reputation but also its bottom line. A company that can shorten its recovery time can save money and lessen the damage from a data breach. The way they do that is by hiring skilled cybersecurity professionals. If you are considering a job in technology, cybersecurity is a growing field that needs educated professionals.
SoftwareCIO

How automation helps to reduce time to market for IoT projects

Seventy-five percent of IoT projects are not fully successful due to a number of factors, including a mismatch in preparedness and the targeted time to market (TTM). As per Beecham Research, IoT projects deserve a more mature strategic roadmap to fill the gaps at various stages of their development life cycle.
SoftwareGigaom

Cloud Data Security

Data security has become an immutable part of the technology stack for modern applications. Protecting application assets and data against cybercriminal activities, insider threats, and basic human negligence is no longer an afterthought. It must be addressed early and often, both in the application development cycle and the data analytics stack.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Motley Fool

With Ransomware Attacks on the Rise, These Cybersecurity Stocks Could Make You Rich

A recent flurry of cyberattacks has both the private sector and the U.S. government on edge, and for good reason. Many of these attacks involve ransomware, a type of malicious software designed to encrypt a victim's important files, effectively holding their systems hostage. In this scenario, hackers typically demand payment in exchange for the decryption key, threatening to leak sensitive data if the victims don't fork over the cash.
Technologysecurityintelligence.com

Your Home Away From Home May Not Be as Cybersecure as You Think

Home is where the ‘smart’ is. A recent study revealed the average American household has 25 connected or Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The number of consumers who have smart home devices connected to their home internet has grown by 38% since the pandemic began. The findings don’t surprise Brad Ree, the chief technology officer (CTO) of Internet of Things solutions at the ioXt Alliance. Nor do they surprise Adam Laurie, IBM Security X-Force Red’s lead hardware hacker. Ree has more than 80 connected devices in his home. Laurie recently found five connected or IoT devices that he didn’t know existed inside his home. Even more, when he looked at the firewall rules on his internet service provider’s router, the universal plug and play (UPnP) was switched on, adding firewall rules for smart devices in his home unbeknownst to him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy