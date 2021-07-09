170 Santa Rosa Intersections Getting Backup Batteries Installed

About 170 intersections in Santa Rosa are getting Battery Backup Systems. City officials announced that installation of these batteries has begun and will provide more than four hours of uninterrupted power to traffic signals during a power outage. That will aid in an evacuation process and with movement of traffic during an emergency. The battery will also provide power for vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian detection devices, pedestrian crossing signals, and will help maintain the memory of the traffic signal controller. This project was made possible with $1.4 million from a FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Installation of the batteries began in April and is expected to be completed by the end of this month.