Parking Lot Collision Leads to DUI Arrest in Petaluma

A Petaluma man has been arrested for DUI after a vehicle collision and short police chase. On Wednesday evening, Petaluma police received a call about a possible intoxicated driver who had crashed his black GMC Sierra pickup into a occupied parked vehicle in the Sheraton Hotel parking lot. When police arrived, the driver, later identified as 66-year-old David Kuhn, left the area in the pickup, forcing officers to engage in a slow vehicle pursuit. Kuhn ultimately stopped for officers in the area of Casa Grande Road at Bond Avenue and displayed signs of alcohol impairment. He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in addition to evading officers. No injuries were reported.