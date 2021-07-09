Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Providence, RI

Rhode Island State Police arrest 19 for DWI over Fourth of July holiday weekend

By RORY SCHULER
johnstonsunrise.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState police took 19 allegedly intoxicated drivers into custody over the Fourth of July weekend. Col. James M. Manni, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Commissioner of Public Safety, announced Wednesday “that as a result of our efforts to continue to make our highways safer, members of the Rhode Island State Police … arrested 19 subjects for Driving While Intoxicated during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.”

johnstonsunrise.net

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woonsocket, RI
City
East Providence, RI
City
Cumberland, RI
City
Warwick, RI
Warwick, RI
Crime & Safety
City
North Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Bristol, RI
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Dui#Broad St#Dwi#Chemical Test#Fairland St#Dui#Cowden#71a Narragansett Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and a coalition of allies accused China on Monday of a global cyber hacking campaign that employed contract hackers, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to actors working on Beijing's behalf. Opening a new area of tensions with...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

1st Guantanamo detainee sent to home country in policy shift

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday transferred a Guantánamo Bay detainee to his home country for the first time, a policy shift from the Trump presidency that repatriated a Moroccan man years after he was recommended for discharge. The prisoner, Abdullatif Nasser, who’s in his mid-50s, was cleared...
Public HealthCNN

US gymnast tests positive for Covid-19 days before Olympics

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has confirmed that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for Covid-19. The unidentified athlete has been transferred to a hotel to quarantine. Here is the full statement from the committee:. The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Journalists, activists among firm’s spyware targets, nonprofits say

An investigation by a global media consortium based on leaked targeting data provides further evidence that military-grade malware from Israel-based NSO Group, the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire outfit, is being used to spy on journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents. From a list of more than 50,000 cellphone numbers...

Comments / 2

Community Policy