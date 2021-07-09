Rhode Island State Police arrest 19 for DWI over Fourth of July holiday weekend
State police took 19 allegedly intoxicated drivers into custody over the Fourth of July weekend. Col. James M. Manni, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police and Commissioner of Public Safety, announced Wednesday “that as a result of our efforts to continue to make our highways safer, members of the Rhode Island State Police … arrested 19 subjects for Driving While Intoxicated during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.”johnstonsunrise.net
