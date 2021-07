As turkey harvest numbers are published across the country, there are some interesting results and even some concerns from hunters who watch the numbers. As many of you are aware, there are concerns about the appearance of declining wild turkey numbers in the eastern United States – especially the southeast. As written before, I am not a wildlife biologist or a trained professional wildlife manager. I am simply someone who has hunted the wild turkey for over 30 years in many states across this land and I have been paying attention to harvest numbers for many years doing so.