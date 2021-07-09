[From Scratch] South Dakota’s one-man ski company is turning heads with… backcountry ski blades?
Growing up in the plains of Pierre, South Dakota, Doug Bachand wasn’t exactly a natural-born skier. But why should that stop him? Bachand’s FullSend Ski Co, influenced by indie giants like Moment and LINE, is beginning to make waves across the ski community. His softer flexes are built to squeeze every drop of fun out of small Midwestern hills. But as a custom ski builder, Bachand can tailor any flex to his few shapes, which he’s constantly tweaking. Working out of a 240-square-foot closet, FullSend Ski Co is a serious passion project, and the finished products—a lineup that includes a mono-ski and snowlerblades—are pretty damn intriguing.freeskier.com
