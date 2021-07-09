[From Scratch] South Dakota’s one-man ski company is turning heads with… backcountry ski blades?

How many of you knew that Cody Townsend wasn’t wed to the truck rig? Once we saw that filmmaker Bjarne Salén started building vans it was only another time before Townsend jumped ship for Sprinter Island. Here, Townsend returns with a special episode of The FIFTY to give the skinny on his new #vanlife rig. Loaded to the hilt with features that will make skiers’ eyes pop, be sure to check this one out. This van tour could give you ideas, you know, if you ever win the lottery.