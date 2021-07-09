Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

[From Scratch] South Dakota’s one-man ski company is turning heads with… backcountry ski blades?

By Jake Stern
Freeskier Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up in the plains of Pierre, South Dakota, Doug Bachand wasn’t exactly a natural-born skier. But why should that stop him? Bachand’s FullSend Ski Co, influenced by indie giants like Moment and LINE, is beginning to make waves across the ski community. His softer flexes are built to squeeze every drop of fun out of small Midwestern hills. But as a custom ski builder, Bachand can tailor any flex to his few shapes, which he’s constantly tweaking. Working out of a 240-square-foot closet, FullSend Ski Co is a serious passion project, and the finished products—a lineup that includes a mono-ski and snowlerblades—are pretty damn intriguing.

freeskier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skis#Ski School#We Ski#Scratch Rsb#Fullsend Ski Co#Moment And Line#Midwestern#Legos#Skibuilders#Newschoolers#Atomic#Sd#Cy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsGear Patrol

Sure, It's July, But You Should Still Care About This Innovative New Ski

Summer is not the season for skiing. It's the season for thousand-year heatwaves, flooding subway systems, widespread wildfire warnings and unseasonal tropical storms, if you follow the news. To abandon such realities to daydream about snowy mountain heights and knee-deep powder can feel unconventional at best and negligent at worst. But WNDR Alpine is not a conventional ski company — and it just released its newest ski, the Reason 120, which is worth a moment of reality-abandoning consideration.
Teton County, WYtetongravity.com

World’s First Triple Cork in a Ski Halfpipe

TGR’s 26th annual film release explores our athletes’ evolution within skiing and the pure joy that manifests from that process. The stoke means different things to different people based on where they are in their evolution. For some it is about committing to a new world, a lifestyle, and the friendships that blossom from that commitment. The choice to enter this world is a spark, and with every new experience the fire grows. With more knowledge comes more exploration, both physically and.
Sportssgbonline.com

WNDR Alpine Launches Reason 120 Backcountry Skis; Moves Away From Petroleum

WNDR Alpine, the brand launched as part of advanced materials company Checkerspot, released a new ski lineup with improved material properties, increased biobased content and a powder-focused backcountry shape to create the Reason 120 Backcountry Skis. Using industrial scale biomanufacturing techniques and materials science, Checkerspot grows microalgae to produce renewable,...
Sportstraveliowa.com

Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show

Water Ski Show at 4 p.m. We are Ski Bellevue, Bellevue’s own water ski show team. We are one of only four water ski show teams in Iowa, and the only one to perform on the Mississippi River! All shows are free (donations are certainly appreciated)! Great family entertainment with bare-footing, jumping, human pyramids, glittery costumes, great music and powerful towboats.
Lincoln, NHUnion Leader

Business Editor's Notebook: Powering through the pandemic on a pair of skis

AS RAIN pummeled rooftops and flooded streets Friday, I wished for snow instead. For the first time in my life, I was sorry to see the winter end this year. The pandemic forced people to face their deepest fears. That they might die or someone close to them might die, that they could lose their jobs, their businesses or their minds.
Vail, COSummit Daily News

Lone Tree man skis 12.4 million vertical feet this winter at Vail Resorts

A Lone Tree man and part-time Breckenridge resident recorded 12.4 million vertical feet in 188 days this winter on the Vail Resorts EpicMix application. The achievement by 62-year-old Brad Blacketor of Lone Tree equated to an average of 66,000 vertical feet of skiing per day. “During ski season I blow...
West Warwick, RIptproductsonline.com

Extreme Ski Trainer: Train Like a Ski Pro

Perform Better, West Warwick, RI, offers the PB Extreme Ski Trainer, designed to provide a low impact, full-body workout. Work both your upper and lower body while increasing your cardio and strengthening your core. Use alternating arms for a classic ski technique or a double-pull technique to accelerate each stroke. Nine resistance settings allow you to change the feel of your pull by adjusting the flow of air to the flywheel, making each workout specific to your needs.
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area’s Fred Koetteritz wins Colorado Ski Country guest service award

Fred Koetteritz, assistant manager at the Arapahoe Basin Ski Area rental shop, says he has lived out several dreams since moving to Summit County more than 40 years ago. Skiing in Pennsylvania since the age of 5, he dreamed about venturing to the Colorado mountains he saw in Ski Magazine. He grew up traveling with his family of seven in a loaded-up station wagon to ski hills in the Poconos in his home state.
Snowmass Village, COPosted by
Forbes

How Electric Pass Lodge's Eco-Friendly Construction Can Give Ski Resorts A Lift

In many ways, ski-resort communities are beholden to the natural world that surrounds them. The allure of the mountain lifestyle stems from a meaningful connection with nature. Through recreational activities like skiing, hiking and mountain biking, residents of ski-resort villages can come in direct contact with the natural world and experience all of the joy and beauty that it provides.
Posted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Three Men Got Caught in a Snowstorm and Found an Isolated Cabin

Three men, all professionals in different fields, are hunting in the cold wilderness. On their way, the weather became unfavorable, and they scrambled for survival. Three men, an engineer, a psychologist, and a theologian, are on their way to the northern area of Canada. The trio had gone hunting, but things didn't go as expected.
Ogdensburg, NYwwnytv.com

Ogdensburg man builds ‘ski chair,’ niece goes for ride

MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You may have seen it cruising down the St. Lawrence River this weekend and thought, what is that?. Chip Bracy from Ogdensburg built the chair after being inspired by a YouTube video he saw last summer. Chip says it took a lot of measurements and...
CarsFreeskier Magazine

Cody Townsend treats the gearheads with The FIFTY van tour

How many of you knew that Cody Townsend wasn’t wed to the truck rig? Once we saw that filmmaker Bjarne Salén started building vans it was only another time before Townsend jumped ship for Sprinter Island. Here, Townsend returns with a special episode of The FIFTY to give the skinny on his new #vanlife rig. Loaded to the hilt with features that will make skiers’ eyes pop, be sure to check this one out. This van tour could give you ideas, you know, if you ever win the lottery.
AnimalsHakai Magazine

One Great Shot: Peregrine Falcon Mealtime

“Hey! There she is!” my friend cried, pointing toward the peregrine falcon as it landed with its prey on a seaside cliff, about six meters beneath me. As bluish-green waves crashed below, the massive bird began tearing apart an invasive dove. To capture the action, I carefully maneuvered into place using balancing techniques that I learned during my years as a rock climber. With my camera and telephoto lens in hand, I leaned over the steep drop-off. Neither of my two photographer friends dared to try for the image, but I found pleasure in the moment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy