Port Washington, WI

AUDIO: Will Pfrang – “Oh Boy, You’re A Blessing”

By bslowbro
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger-songwriter Will Pfrang dropped his new record today. In the flavor of “lake house country” Pfrang contrasts the past with the present, reflecting on the surroundings that shaped him into the man he is today as he’s fallen in and out of love. He grew up in Port Washington, left town for college, and then returned some years later; some things about your childhood home shift while others remain constant. Pfrang sings of women he’s been head-over-heels for, lessons his father’s taught him, and how big the world really is. It’s a coming-of-age story from Will Pfrang that accesses nostalgia and everlasting wonder.

