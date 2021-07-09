Oakland Athletics vs Texas Rangers 7/9/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Milwaukee Brewers (51-34) and the New York Mets (43-37) will collide in a three-game showdown at Citi Field in Flushing Queens on Monday, July 5, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Milwaukee started the series with a 7-2 victory in the first two installments against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday and Friday. In Game 3, the Brewers exploded with five runs in the first two frames and added four more runs in the 8th & 9th to pick up an 11-2 victory on Saturday. However, the Milwaukee Brewers failed to score a single run in a 0-2 shutout loss to the Pirates in the series finale on Sunday. Starting Pitcher Freddy Peralta allowed two earned runs on three base hits while awarding five free bases and struck out seven Pittsburgh batters in pitching for 6.0 innings in the loss. Left Fielder Tyrone Taylor, Shortstop Willy Adames, Right Fielder Avisail Garcia, and Center Fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. contributed one base hit each in the losing effort for the Brewers.