‘How to Become a Tyrant’ Season 2 Release Date For Netflix

How To Become A Tyrant dropped on Netflix last week unannounced; it's not even in the streamer's extensive "New On Netflix" newsletter that sites like ours use to preview what's coming up on the service. There may be a reason for that: This six-part series takes some… explanation to understand. Yes, the tone feels like one of those YouTube videos on how to create a pipe bomb, which would feel like narrator Peter Dinklage and company are drifting into dangerous territory. But that part is more a delivery mechanism to show just how brutal the most famous dictators of the past century really are.