It’s a new month, and that means a new pack from Wave Chapelle, who has been dropping every Friday this year. The Sky Blue pack kicks off with “Do The Most,” a track that celebrates a bit of excess for the summertime. The beat is built around a whirling synth, as Wave talks about how he came from having very little to being successful. As is the case with many Wave Chapelle tracks, the hustle is highlighted, and Chapelle flows effortlessly on the single while talking about doing whatever he needed to in order to make it out. The Sky Blue pack is about to be a whole new feel for the summertime, and you can hear the latest with “Do The Most” below: