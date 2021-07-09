VIDEO: Casper Fire-EMS receive new thermal imaging cameras used to detect heat, locate potential victims
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Fire-EMS Department received a new shipment of thermal imaging cameras on Thursday. Casper Fire-EMS Engineer and Public Information Officer Andrew Sundell said during a morning briefing on Friday that some firefighters did some training with the new cameras when they arrived and that these firefighters will eventually help train the rest of the department in the use of the cameras.oilcity.news
