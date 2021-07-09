Cancel
Luke O’Brien follows up Superunknown XVII with gnarly street edit

By FREESKIER
Freeskier Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing warms the heart like seeing the young guns wear their influences on their sleeves. Just before the closing clip of Luke O’Brien’s 2021 street edit, he ski slides a rail in the back of some SLC warehouse and we just know that somehow, somewhere, Andy Perry is smiling. O’Brien is hot off making finals for Level 1’s Superunknown XVII, which took place at Eldora this spring, and the guy is just crushing it. Loose, swervy rail tricks and even looser jumps were the hallmark of his Superunknown entry, and for his safety, we’re glad he kept it pretty tight until his last trick in this one. Keep an eye on this kid. Luke O’Brien is going to be everywhere soon. And do yourself a favor—go rewatch his Superunknown entry.

Luke O'brien
