2021 A&M profile: Can Blake Trainor be the Aggies' starting RT?

By Jeff Tarpley
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M returns the majority of its starting lineup from a 2020 team that finished 9-1 with the Aggies' highest ranking in decades. This includes not just 20 of the 22 players in the defensive depth chart from last year, all of its skill positions save quarterback Kellen Mond, all of its specialists, and all of in coaching staff. It's also a program that finished strongly with a eight game winning streak, a win over then top five Florida that propelled them to said streak, and is looking to work its way into the College Football Playoff big that eluded it last season.

