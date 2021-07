While we wait for José Mourinho's first official press conference as Roma's new manager (Thursday 1:30 PM local time) and for GM Tiago Pinto to put the finishing touches on the club's impending acquisitions of goalkeeper Rui Patricio and midfielder Granit Xhaka, the club is reportedly making moves behind the scenes to find a replacement for Leonardo Spinazzola. After rupturing the Achilles tendon in his left leg against Belgium in Italy's Euro 2020 Quarterfinal last week, Spinazzola underwent successful surgery yesterday in Finland and should be on the shelf for a minimum of six months.