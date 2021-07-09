BSH 2021 Community Draft Board, No. 23: Zachary L’Heureux
If you’ve been watching the Flyers’ prospects playing in the CHL closely, this may be a name that sounds familiar. L’Heureux spent this season with Halifax of the QMJHL, where he was teammates with the Flyers’ own Eliot Desnoyers. And while Desnoyers was putting up his own torrid scoring pace, L’Heureux was right behind him, coming in second on the team in scoring (and tied for eighth in goals scored in the whole of the QMJHL). There was a lot to like about his season, his own impacts on that team turning a lot of heads.www.broadstreethockey.com
