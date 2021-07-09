BSH 2021 Community Draft Board, No. 23: Zachary L’Heureux

The Minnesota Wild enter this year’s draft with two first-round selections (No. 21 & 25) and five picks in the first three rounds. Even in an unprecedented draft where drafting and scouting were more difficult, holding two picks in the first round is a luxury. The top of the draft is slightly softer than average, but drafting is never completely certain, so a player – even in the second half of the first round – could always be better than projected. This draft marks the second time in franchise history where the Wild have two picks in the first round.