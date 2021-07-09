Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

BSH 2021 Community Draft Board, No. 23: Zachary L’Heureux

By Madeline Campbell
Broad Street Hockey
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been watching the Flyers’ prospects playing in the CHL closely, this may be a name that sounds familiar. L’Heureux spent this season with Halifax of the QMJHL, where he was teammates with the Flyers’ own Eliot Desnoyers. And while Desnoyers was putting up his own torrid scoring pace, L’Heureux was right behind him, coming in second on the team in scoring (and tied for eighth in goals scored in the whole of the QMJHL). There was a lot to like about his season, his own impacts on that team turning a lot of heads.

www.broadstreethockey.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Bears#University Of Michigan#Chl#Qmjhl#Nhl Central Scouting#Na Skaters#Dobber Prospects#Fc Hockey#Shl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLBroad Street Hockey

Bring us Ryan Suter

Nearly ten years after a free agency fiasco of epic proportions, one of the very same players who rejected the Flyers back then has yet again reached the open market. Well, two have, actually. The Minnesota Wild have bought out the contracts of both Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, both...
NHLNHL

NHL Draft profile: Simon Edvinsson

Swedish defenseman is an intriguing combination of size, skating and skill. BlueJackets.com is running feature stories profiling the top nine players in our consensus poll for the upcoming NHL Draft, which is scheduled to begin Friday, July 23. Columbus will select fifth overall in the draft with the chance to add a high-level player -- likely from this group -- to the organization.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Flyers Draft Options: Forward Matthew Coronato

The first round of the 2021 NHL Draft will take place on July 23rd, and the Philadelphia Flyers will have all eyes watching them when it’s their turn to make a selection. There has been plenty of chatter on whether general manager Chuck Fletcher and the organization will keep the pick to draft a player to add to the team’s prospect pool, or if they’ll ship the pick off for immediate help at a position of need, most notably on defense.
NHLhockeywilderness.com

2021 NHL Draft: Zachary Bolduc is a standard center

It’s not often that there are no distinctive attributes for a prospect that has been projected to be one of the first 40 selections of the NHL Entry Draft, but for Zachary Bolduc, it’s kind of him this year. A center that found himself on a stacked Rimouski Oceanic team...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild First Round Draft Targets

The Minnesota Wild enter this year’s draft with two first-round selections (No. 21 & 25) and five picks in the first three rounds. Even in an unprecedented draft where drafting and scouting were more difficult, holding two picks in the first round is a luxury. The top of the draft is slightly softer than average, but drafting is never completely certain, so a player – even in the second half of the first round – could always be better than projected. This draft marks the second time in franchise history where the Wild have two picks in the first round.
MLBEffingham Daily News

Trey Sweeney landing on many first round draft boards

The 2021 Major League Baseball Draft is right around the corner and Eastern Illinois shortstop Trey Sweeney may be one of the names called early in this year’s draft. Sweeney has climbed up many prospect lists following his All-American season with the Panthers in which he hit .382 with ten doubles, 14 home runs, 58 RBI and 52 runs scored. Sweeney was the Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year while becoming a finalist for the Brooks Wallace Award and semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Award.
NHLsanjosehockeynow.com

Draft Big Board 2.0: Our Latest Top-10

Kyle, Erik, and JD release their updated top-10 big board of our favorite 2021 NHL Draft prospects. We debate how the top defenseman should be ranked and which player tops our list for who we want the San Jose Sharks to draft. Check out this San Jose Sharks podcast on...
NHLtheScore

Power company: The Michigan trio set to headline the NHL draft

The backhand sealed the comparison to Patrick Kane. Speeding into the offensive zone, Kent Johnson faked as though he would cut inside, wrongfooted his defender with a deke, and then fit the puck between the netminder's left shoulder and the crossbar. The goal, scored last December against the University of Minnesota, looped on SportsCenter. Johnson got texts likening the move to a Chicago Blackhawks highlight.
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Draft Big Board 4.0: Ranking the Top 80 Prospects

The draft is just three weeks away and the NCAA withdrawal deadline passed at midnight, taking us into the home stretch of the process with the player pool all but finalized. The NBA’s deadline for players to withdraw is July 19th, a date that applies primarily to international prospects. And after spending nine days in Chicago at the combine in May—and a whole lot of movement in the rankings—it’s an opportune time for another Big Board update.
NHLNHL

William Eklund Profile | DRAFT

Eklund is the top ranked Internatonal skater, with incredible play-making vision. DRAFT YEAR PRODUCTION: Djurgårdens IF (SHL) 40 GP, 11G, 12A, 23PTS. RANKING: No. 1 European Skater, NHL Central Scouting. WHAT'S THE BUZZ. "He's just a crafty problem-solver who knows his game and how to play within himself to make...
NHLBroad Street Hockey

Aspiring Krakens: Robert Hagg

Our look at possible targets for the Seattle Kraken in this month’s expansion draft began with James van Riemsdyk, continued with a defensive option in Shayne Gostisbehere, and today chugs along by dissecting a significantly less costly option for the NHL’s newest club. Robert Hagg. 2021 Statistical Overview: 2 G,...
NHLchatsports.com

2021 NHL Draft Profile: Aleksi Heimosalmi

At this point I’ve written a few intros on defensemen who are smaller, and guys who play in European junior leagues. Both are issues that commonly lead to a draft eligible prospect becoming underrated at the draft. On the other hand, one of the best ways to overrate a prospect is if they have an explosive major tournament on the international stage, especially in a year like this where most players in general are not playing as much. Or at least they’re not playing where they can be easily seen.
NHLBroad Street Hockey

Thursday Morning Fly By: Party on

*Chuck’s presser the other day, remember that? Meltzer pulled out the important bits in case you needed Spark Notes. [Flyers]. *And to really break it down, brilliantly of course, is Charlie over at The Athletic. He puts the whole thing into words we can all understand. [The Athletic]. *We are...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Q&A: Canucks' Jim Benning on the expansion draft, busy off-season

VANCOUVER – In his lifetime in hockey, Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning can’t remember another week with as many agenda items and ongoing discussions as this one. Already in the first post-Stanley Cup buyout window, National Hockey League teams are jockeying ahead of Saturday’s roster freeze for the Seattle...
NHLSports Illustrated

2021 NHL Draft Profile: Luke Hughes

BORN Sept. 9, 2003, Canton, Mich. A lower-body injury caused Hughes to miss the All-American Prospects Game and the world under-18s, but the rest of his season already spoke volumes. The youngest of the three Hughes brothers, Luke is bigger than Jack and Quinn but still has that family skating...
NHLNHL

2021 NHL Draft order confirmed

The Ottawa Senators know exactly where they'll be picking in the 2021 NHL Draft. The NHL has finalized the 2021 draft order and in doing so, confirmed exactly what six selections the Senators will have next week:. 10th overall (first round) 39th overall (second round) 42nd overall (second round) 74th...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Ethan Del Mastro – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Ethan Del Mastro has a lot more potential than his seven points in 57 OHL games would indicate. His offensive opportunities were limited as a rookie with the Mississauga Steelheads as a rookie and he wouldn’t get the opportunity to prove he could produce more during the 2020-21 season due to the OHL’s entire season being canceled as a result of COVID-19.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Jake Chiasson- 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

NHL Central Scouting: 61st (among NA skaters) Even though he played in 23 games, Brandon Wheat Kings right wing Jake Chiasson is definitely an interesting prospect in this year’s draft. Only in his sophomore season, he managed to up his offensive output, as he was one of six players with 20 points during the shortened Western Hockey League season.
NHLYardbarker

Canadiens Need to Draft L’Heureux for His Size & Physicality

While the Montreal Canadiens were unable to seal the deal on their Cinderella run in the playoffs, General Manager Marc Bergevin seems to have structured a team that’s built to last. The three young talents on the team—Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi—are undoubtedly the organization’s future, but they largely lack physicality.

Comments / 0

Community Policy