Millions of flying ants have been detected over London and southeast England ahead of the Euro 2020 final at Wembley. The match between England and Italy may just take place during a breeding frenzy for the airborne insects. Mating can take place any time conditions are right from June to September, but the flying ants tend to take to the skies all at once.It is a little understood phenomenon, but researchers say the weather is a major factor.The Met Office released a radar image that appeared to show a very soggy day down south, contrary to what was forecast.But the...