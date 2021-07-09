Kicks for Kids BCS Shoe Drive benefiting CSISD underway
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local family is on a mission to ensure that all kids start the school year off on the right foot with a good pair of shoes. Shoes collected will be donated to College Station Independent School District’s Chrissy’s Closet for their annual Back to School Bash. Chrissy’s Closet is a CSISD free store for students to obtain new & gently used clothes, shoes, personal hygiene items, and more.www.kbtx.com
