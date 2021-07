On Friday, July 9, 2021, Joe Robinson retires as a Public Works employee after serving the Town for the last 45 years! Joe was first hired as a temp to drive the Town's leaf truck and was then hired permanently on December 3, 1976. He took on responsibilities including spreading cinders on icy roads with a shovel while sitting on the back of the Town's pickup truck and cutting the grass in the park by hand with a scythe.