Neil’s Towing & Auto Awarded City of Adrian Wrecker Services Bid

Blissfield, MI – After lengthy discussion at two separate meetings, the Adrian City Commission voted to award a bid for wrecker services to Neil’s Towing and Auto. Both Police Chief Vince Emrick and City Administrator Greg Elliott were in favor of awarding the contract to Affordable Towing… the company the city has used the past three years. Elliott expressed concerns about the locations of the lots Neil’s would be using for storage…and that they would not be adequate to fulfill the needs of the contract.