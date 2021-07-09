3 ways grocers can unlock new value in a digitally driven world

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Campaign Management Platforms Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Campaign Management Platforms market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Campaign Management Platforms Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. Definition: Campaign management platforms enables the organisations to automate the processes such as tracking, delivery, reporting and analysis of marketing campaigns. It helps in promotions through the integration of customer data sources and the ability to parse the data through a broad range of analytic searches. Campaign management platforms offers a drag-and-drop visual designer that allows them to build successful cross-channel campaign. It increases the productivity of marketing resources owing to an intuitive design, with a wide range of practical features. Major Players in This Report Include, Microsoft (United States), Netcore Solution (United States), Monday.com (Israel), Zoho (India), Autopilot (United States), Wrike (United States), Bitrix (India), Kitovu (Australia), Outbrain (United States), Sendinblue (France), SendX (United States)