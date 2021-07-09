Cancel
The most stunning beauty looks from Paris Haute Couture Week

Cover picture for the article‘The inspiration was rock, with a bit of punk,’ explains hair stylist Damien Boissinot. ‘It’s an inverted braid, starting from the neck to the front, and slicked down on the sides. The end of the braid is pinned and twisted in front, and a few hairs are left out of place for a rock look.’ The finished plait, which alludes to a modern Chanel version of a mohawk, is topped with a black bow with an extra long ribbon that hangs down the models’ backs. ‘The longer ribbon is cooler. It gives real attitude for the silhouette.’

