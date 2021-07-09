The most stunning beauty looks from Paris Haute Couture Week

There’s nothing quite like an Armani Privé show. On a bright day in Paris, the curtains are drawn in the grand ballrooms of the Italian Embassy, and within these gilded walls, time seems to have frozen. It could be evening, it could be daytime, it could even be 2019, or indeed 1999, because Armani is nothing if not timeless. For his AW21 haute couture show, the master of Italian tailoring Giorgio Armani sticks to what he does best. Elegance, refinement, and powerhouse tailoring. The models, as ever a mixture of elegant seasoned house models, walked slowly through the space, stopping and twirling with their hands on their hips. After a year and a half without shows, there’s something totally fabulous and radical about Armani’s refusal to relinquish his own traditions. He knows what he likes, and he does it well. As the saying goes: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.