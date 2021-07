Star Wars cast the director of Wonder Woman for a movie. Thus, the filmmaker explained what it has been like to work with Lucasfilm. The director of the film of the Wonder Woman, Patty Jenkins, became one of the most important women in Hollywood after said production. The recognition was so much that the major producers began to look for her to be able to film with her. In those attempts, Disney contacted her to direct a universe job Star Wars. After feeling some personal connection to the script, he agreed to take the lead chair on set.