High-End Audio / Audiophile & Music Industry News

Subscribe to our newsletter plus enter our contests!. Capital Audiofest (CAF) started out in 2010 as a very casual show and has evolved into a well-organized and well-attended event. CAF is recognized as a fun, friendly, and family-oriented show where you often see families strolling from room to room listening to music and auditioning gear. You can also browse the multiple bins of vinyl LP records, CDs, and hi-fi accessories in the Atrium Marketplace. During the evenings CAF provides wonderful live music within the bar plus special live performers in the Theater. In addition, there's local distillers offering tastings. Capital Audiofest 2021 is set for November 5th through 7th at the Twinbrook Hilton in Rockville Maryland. Learn more at Enjoy the Music.com's Capital Audiofest 2021 show report page.