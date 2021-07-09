Cancel
New Texans RB: 'Substance Over Style'?

By Andrew Oliveros
While the Houston Texans may not have had any “sexy” free-agent signings this offseason, they did bring in a player with two 1,000-rushing yard seasons and Pro Bowl selection in running back Phillip Lindsay.

Substance over style.

For the undrafted three-year NFL back, playing football in Colorado is all he’s known. He played there in high-school and the University of Colorado before joining his hometown Denver Broncos. While the former four-year Buffalo said he is adjusting to a new life in Houston, he he’s ready for a fresh start and to make an impact on Houston’s offense.

“I make my money inside and I know that I have the speed to be outside,” Lindsay said. “For me, it's just about getting comfortable with the plays, getting familiar with the offensive line [in Houston]."

The former Broncos’ back pointed out that he did too much on the field last season. He said that at the end of the day, you must handle your business.

"For me, I want to be light, I want to be fast," Lindsay said. "I just need to get it from point A to point B to score a touchdown. That’s my goal.”

Lindsay emphasized how explosiveness is something he wants to carry into his game. He said he wants to do whatever it takes to be the teammate the Texans require.

David Johnson has been an All-Pro runner for Houston, but there is expected to be major competition during camp with the the arrival of Lindsay, Mark Ingram and Rex Burkhead in a crowded backfield.

"For me, I want to be explosive. That’s who I am,” Lindsay said. “I want to help Dave [David Johnson] out, help Mark [Ingram II] out, help the younger running backs out, Rex [Burkhead] out – all of us come together and put some points on the board.”

Later this month, Lindsay will participate in his first training camp with Houston. He looks to prove that after all, he was a “sexy” free-agent signing.

