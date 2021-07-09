Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

VIDEO: The LOL – “Laguna”

By bslowbro
breakingandentering.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDance pop group The LOL, formerly known as Lauryl Sulfate & Her Ladies of Leisure, released a new single and video today. It’s shot on the shore of Lake Michigan; Sulfate is shown running into the water, sitting on the rocks dipping her feet in, floating in relaxation, and moving gracefully in the sand. The song is about a woman struggling to do what suits her and instead suffers at the hands of shitty people. It’s a groovy message of self-ownership from The LOL; hopefully there’s more to come soon.

breakingandentering.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lol#Sulfate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Milwaukee, WImilwaukeerecord.com

The LOL spike the summer with dark synth in new single, “Laguna”

Even though it’s not the nightmare it was last year, this year’s official Milwaukee Summer (brought to you by American Family Insurance) feels a bit…different. Maybe it’s the festivals that didn’t make it. Maybe it’s the memory of a year where people showed their true colors. Maybe it’s just the weather, which was kind of gloomy yesterday.
Milwaukee, WIbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Shadi – “Playgrounds”

Hip hop artist Shadi’s most recent tune radiates with optimism and confidence. She raps about speaking her dreams into existence, as the only way from here is up. She’s grateful for everything she has already, and if she’s got a plan, her turn to shine in the scene will come around. It’s an uplifting message from the rapper; Shadi is only 19 but she’s got a brilliant mindset about her bright future as a Milwaukee creative.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Lucien Parker – “God’s Talent”

Hip hop artist Lucien Parker’s latest single is about recognizing the real ones through all the noise. Over a twinkling guitar melody and bouncing bass, Parker raps about showing up for those that mean most to him, staying focused on adding commas to his bank account, and having a gift he must share with the world. The song reflects humility balanced with determination and confidence from Lucien Parker; we hope he’s got more coming soon.
Theater & Dancebreakingandentering.net

‘TENSION’ By DEROIA Is Dark, Mysterious And Perfect To Dance To

DEROIA is a producer, multi-instrumentalist and DJ hailing from Columbus, Ohio. Heavily active in the local music scene, he has contributed in projects ranging from indie rock to hip hop and electronic. As a result, his personal brand of house music is infused with a rich genre-bending flavor, stretching his output beyond conventional limitations while landing him on label heavyweights such as Rave Up Records and Blanco y Negro Music. With a string of upcoming releases and performances, DEROIA has firmly entrenched himself as someone to watch in 2021 and beyond.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Slamhaus – “I’m Trying”

Slamhaus, whose music has regularly explored trip hop electronica in the past, is out with a lo-fi rock album. He certainly hasn’t stripped electronica from the music, however, making for a smooth-layered atmosphere of hazy dreamscapes. “Mesmerized” is a love song, “Reset the Reign” touches on overthrowing capitalism, “You Don’t Want My Love” is about worker exploitation, and “Life in the Abyss” dwells in a pit of depression. Fellow artist Bart Mills appears on “Warm My Soul” and “Red Queen” as well. Slamhaus isn’t afraid to correlate the relationship between harsh socioeconomic conditions and poor mental health, especially as we’ve observed governmental failures over the last year. It’s a record that came out at the perfect time, both seasonally and societally.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Satori IV – “The Pack, Vol. 3: Summer Solstice”

Hip hop artist Satori IV has his third edition of “The Pack” out, and this one’s a simple two-piece. He’s clearly feeling good basking in the summer energy; “No Complaints” is pretty self-explanatory with bars about Satori’s comfort with where he’s at while “These Days” finds him rapping about just wanting a woman who’s honest and respectful of him. It’s a collected and composed effort from Satori IV; he’s always got more to come soon.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show set for exciting next venture

Savannah Guthrie hung up her Today show shoes on Friday and bid farewell to the show temporarily as she set off for new pastures. The star shared an excited post on Instagram informing her fans that she was finally leaving America and headed to Tokyo to fulfill her dreams of hosting the Olympic ceremony for NBC.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Cecily Chapman Is Unrecognizable with Brand New Curly Hairstyle in Gorgeous Selfie

Cecily Chapman recently posted a photo of herself on social media with a new hairstyle that made her difficult to recognize, and her fans gushed over her new look. Cecily Chapman became famous for her appearances in the TV reality show "Dog the Bounty Hunter." In the series, Cecily appeared with her parents, Beth and Duane Chapman, and her siblings, Dominic, Bonnie, and Garry.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Dimitri Snowden Erases Life With Ashley

Dimitri Snowden has officially erased his life with “wife” Ashley. The Seeking Sister Wife cast member completely deleted all his posts from his Instagram account. This occurred mere hours after Ashley took to the same social media forum to announce she is single. Rumors have been swirling for some time now that the couple had split. Additionally, it had been alleged Dimitri was both homeless and broke. A lot has transpired over the past few months between the couple. It is no wonder they crashed and burned.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Who is DaniLeigh’s boyfriend? Drama with DaBaby explained as she announces she’s pregnant

American singer Dani Leigh announced on Instagram today that she was pregnant, months after breaking up with rapper DaBaby. The 26-year-old looked well into her pregnancy and posed in front of a waterfall in the Dominican Republic. The post was captioned, “as you grow, so does my love, discipline and focus.” Fans are speculating that Leigh is pregnant with DaBaby’s child.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Celine Dion looks radiant as she celebrates very happy news

Celine Dion shared some joyous news with fans on Instagram stories and her appearance in the celebratory post was nothing short of stunning. The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker announced a major musical milestone with a heartfelt social media post. She wrote: "I don't pay too much attention to...
Musicearnthenecklace.com

FACT CHECK: Alleged King Von Killer, Lul Tim Shot Six Times

Rapper Lul Tim was shot six times. A claim circulating online alleges that Lul Tim was shot six times. The recently debuted rapper, whose real name is Timothy Leeks, is better known on social media as the alleged killer of King Von and an associate of Quando Rondo. A post and video online claim that Lul Tim was shot and killed as revenge for King Von. Is it another violent death of a hip-hop artist or another online death hoax? Lul Tim himself debunked this rumor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy