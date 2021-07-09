VIDEO: The LOL – “Laguna”
Dance pop group The LOL, formerly known as Lauryl Sulfate & Her Ladies of Leisure, released a new single and video today. It’s shot on the shore of Lake Michigan; Sulfate is shown running into the water, sitting on the rocks dipping her feet in, floating in relaxation, and moving gracefully in the sand. The song is about a woman struggling to do what suits her and instead suffers at the hands of shitty people. It’s a groovy message of self-ownership from The LOL; hopefully there’s more to come soon.breakingandentering.net
Comments / 0