FAIRMONT — A benefit for Hartley and Cody Snyder of East Chain will take place this Saturday, July 10 from 4:30- 8:30 p.m. at the Eagles Club in Fairmont. Cody’s sister, Jessica Roeschen, said he was diagnosed with focal segmental glomeruloscelerosis and stage 5 renal failure in the spring of 2019 at age 28. He began dialysis soon after.