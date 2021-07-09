Why grill your meat when you can smoke it?!

How to take (almost) all the guesswork out of making and baking bread? Leave as little to chance as possible. A digital thermometer helps you do exactly that. If you’ve ever baked bread, then chances are you’ve struggled a little along the way. Some of the most common questions we hear from readers about baking bread—and there are many—pertain to the dough not rising or being too sticky, or the crust turning out too chewy, or the bread being undercooked. There’s a common factor behind each of these issues, and it has everything to do with temperature.