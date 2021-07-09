Cancel
Why grill your meat when you can smoke it?!

By Jeremy Glass
Norwalk Hour
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that 75% of Americans own a grill? We're talking to the other 25%. For amateurs or full-fledged smoked meat masters, this Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smokers helps you prepare restaurant-quality briskets or ribs and more without the hassle of using charcoal or propane. Built-in thermostat temperature control and an 1,800 watt heating element allows for consistent smoking, while two chrome-coated smoking racks give you the space to smoke up to four chickens, two turkeys, two racks of ribs, or two pork butts.

