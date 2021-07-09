Stamford teen accused of 'random' Norwalk stabbing ordered to undergo competency evaluation
STAMFORD — A Stamford teen accused of randomly stabbing a man in a Norwalk Hospital parking lot in June on Friday was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation. Judge Gary White ordered Shamar Grant, 19, of Stamford, to undergo the evaluation at the request of the state’s prosecutor. The evaluation will help determine whether Grant can understand the charges against him and participate in his own defense,www.thehour.com
Comments / 0