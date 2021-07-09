Cancel
Cell Phones

iPhone 13 design revealed by molds used by case maker

By Roland Udvarlaki
pocketnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmartphone accessory makers often reveal how a particular, yet unreleased product may look like, and this is the case with the new iPhone 13. Two new images were posted to Weibo that show off the chassis of the new models. These models are often given by Apple itself, so case makers can prepare their products when the device launches officially.

pocketnow.com

#Iphone 12#Design#Smartphone#Chinese
