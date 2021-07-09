Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Tatler's Fashion Director explains her favourite looks from Fendi's latest Couture show

tatler.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ode to the timeless beauty of the Eternal City, Kim Jones's second Haute Couture collection for Fendi was a masterful take on aristocratic elegance. He called upon the Italian aesthete director Luca Guadagino, of Call Me By Your Name fame, for the gorgeously evocative accompanying film featuring iconic supermodels Kate, Christy and Amber floating around in a gorgeous set reminiscent of Roman temples, filmed at Studio Cinecitta in Rome.

www.tatler.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Truman Capote
Person
Babe Paley
Person
Gianni Agnelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian Fashion#Haute Couture#Studio Cinecitta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Worldtatler.com

Princess Caroline of Hanover is embracing ageing by showing off chic grey locks

The House of Grimaldi has always been known for its style and elegance, linked to the great fashion designers of Europe, and remembered for trailblazing when it comes to their beauty choices, too (case in point: the punk princess, Princess Charlene, with her undercut). So it is unsurprising that its de facto matriarch, Princess Caroline, has embraced ageing in the most graceful way possible, showing off her silver-hued locks at the recent Red Cross Summer concert in Monte Carlo.
TennisPopSugar

Naomi Osaka Exudes Confidence in Surprise Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover

Sports Illustrated enlisted a champion for the latest installment of its Swimsuit Issue. Well timed with the release of her gripping Netflix docuseries, Naomi Osaka was just revealed as one of the three cover stars for the iconic magazine issue, currently in its 58th year. The 23-year-old tennis star is joined by Megan Thee Stallion, who is now the first rapper to grace the cover, and Leyna Bloom, who also made history as the first transgender cover star.
CelebritiesVogue

Diane Von Fürstenberg Shares A Throwback Portrait From Her 1969 Royal Wedding

On 16 July 1969, Neil Armstrong departed for the moon with his Apollo 11 crew. Back on terra cognita, meanwhile, a young Diane von Fürstenberg (née Halfin) prepared for her much-hyped royal wedding to Prince Edward Egon von Fürstenberg, heir to a German dynasty that stretched back to the 13th century. In honour of the anniversary of her first marriage, DVF posted a joyful throwback shot of herself “becoming a princess” at the close of the ’60s, and it’s all the proof you could ever need that the fashion designer has always been impossibly stylish.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

How to Watch the Dior Fall 2021 Couture Fashion Show

Dior is to unveil today its haute couture fall 2021 collection designed by artistic director of women’s collections Maria Grazia Chiuri. The show marks a return to the in-person runway event for couture since the house last paraded a couture collection physically in January 2020. Since the spread of the pandemic, Dior has staged its couture collections digitally, conscripting director Matteo Garrone for whimsical fashion films.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

Holly Willoughby’s gingham midi dress is from one of her favourite fashion brands

There’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and this week’s looks are no exception.Yesterday, Holly chose an elegant white midi dress from British fashion brand LK Bennett and it gave us some serious warm-weather outfit inspo.For today’s show, the presenter has opted for another summer-ready dress, but this time it’s from one of her go-to labels – Rixo.A brand she has frequently worn in the past – including this blue shirt dress (£305, Rixo.co.uk) – Rixo first launched in 2015 and has...
Designers & CollectionsHighsnobiety

Pyer Moss Couture Was Not Your Average Fashion Show

Rained out? No problem, Kerby Jean-Raymond and his Pyer Moss team can handle it. His Fall-Winter 2021-22 couture collection was supposed to be revealed on Thursday, but it poured cats and dogs in New York, preventing the show from taking place. A pioneer in his own right, Jean-Raymond is one of us. Starting out making streetwear, he’s the first black-founded brand to be invited by the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture to show a collection. But look at him now. The fearless designer is breaking glass ceilings in the City of Lights to showcase his collection on fashion’s highest stage.
Designers & Collections95.5 FM WIFC

Fendi celebrates eternal city Rome at haute couture show

PARIS (Reuters) – Italian fashion house Fendi used soft colours and marbleised patterns for its haute couture collection on Thursday, presenting a line of luxurious gowns and outfits. Designer Kim Jones said he looked to late Italian film director Pier Paolo Pasolini’s depictions of Rome, where Fendi is based, for...
ApparelRefinery29

From Sk8r Boy Suspenders To Juicy Couture, Y2K Fashion Is Back. Here’s Why.

The rumors are true: Y2K trends — including low-rise jeans, whale tails, and corsets — are back, both on the runways and on social media. They might have terrorized millennials who lived through them (and survived to tell), but they’re sparking excitement among Gen Z who are looking at decades past for fashion inspiration.
MakeupPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Get Balenciaga Couture’s Stunning Eyeliner Look in Two Simple Steps

Much has been written about the return of FOMO as restaurants—and borders—reopen, and the luckiest among us begin revisiting our once thriving (and debatably overscheduled) social and professional commitments in a world tiptoeing back to some form of pre-pandemic normalcy. This week’s haute couture shows, many of which are being held in person, have presented the biggest post-lockdown FOMO opportunity for the fashion faithful, and there was perhaps no bigger moment to miss out on than Demna Gvasalia’s couture debut for Balenciaga. Those lucky enough to be present have reported audible gasps as Gvasalia evolved his street sensibility with what Vogue’s Sarah Mower called “confidence, grandeur, and ease” and the brand returned to the couture calendar for the first time since Cristóbal Balenciaga shuttered his house 53 years ago. In a particularly impressive feat, the collection—with its mix of structured tailoring, voluminous gowns, and extravagant embroideries—nodded to the past while still respecting the modern aesthetic that has earned Gvasalia legions of millennial fans. The hair and makeup did a similar dance, riffing on classic techniques with idiosyncratic treatments.
Designers & CollectionsFASHION Magazine |

Street Style Is Back — Here Are the Best Looks from the Fall 2021 Couture Shows in Paris

Almost a year and a half after the COVID-19 pandemic swept through Europe (in the middle of the Fall 2020 ready-to-wear shows, no less), the Fall 2021 couture presentations are underway in Paris with a return to in-person fashion shows — and real-life OOTDs that do not include sweatsuits. The schedule is packed with exciting live presentations, from Pieter Mulier’s debut at the Maison Alaïa yesterday and Sacai’s Chitose Abe’s guest collection for Gaultier to Pyer Moss’s first haute couture collection on July 8, but we’re *almost* more jazzed about the return of the fashion show that happens off the runway. Here, we round up the eye-catching Paris street style 2021 looks from the concrete catwalk outside the Fall 2021 couture shows. Outfit inspiration, right this way.
Designers & Collectionsentertainmentpaper.com

Fendi fall 2021 couture assortment

Supermodels and ball outfits: Kim Jones is experiencing the high fashion dream. His second such assortment for Fendi was caught in an emotive film, which saw any semblance of Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, and Amber Valletta look mysteriously into the camera as they drifted around a Roman performance center set in dresses reminiscent of the stone and sculptures of the Eternal City. It was shot by Luca Guadagnino—the Call Me by Your Name chief, whose component films Silvia Venturini Fendi in some cases delivers—and scored by Max Richter. Kim Kardashian, who turned out to be visiting the area while Jones was shooting, got an early see.
Designers & Collectionsanothermag.com

How Impressionism Inspired Chanel’s Autumn/Winter 2021 Haute Couture Show

Gabrielle Chanel has a reputation – not unfairly – for unstinting, uncompromising modernism, even futurism. Witness the current exhibition of her work at Paris’ Palais Galliera museum. There’s a blouse from 1916 that could have been made yesterday, and worn today; a black lace dress from 1919 that could be next season. Half the fashion press wafting through the exhibition were, basically, shopping it.
Designers & Collectionsanothermag.com

How Dior’s Haute Couture Show Celebrated the Community of Fashion

Lead ImageDior Autumn/Winter 2021 Haute CouturePhotography by Ines Manai. Maria Grazia Chiuri went deep with her Dior haute couture collection this season. She always does: the clothes, however simple they appear, are framed with layers of complexity, interwoven with threads of thoughts and inspiration. Thread, incidentally, was her starting point this time, which sounds odd to state, given that it always is, with fashion. But Chiuri didn’t just sew her clothes with it, nor weave her fabrics: she devised custom threads, brushed and treated, made into tweeds and even knitted into couture sweaters, perfectly coordinating with fabrics. It was, she said, about the very meaning of couture, about the details. “Intimacy” was the word she used, again and again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy