Tatler's Fashion Director explains her favourite looks from Fendi's latest Couture show
An ode to the timeless beauty of the Eternal City, Kim Jones's second Haute Couture collection for Fendi was a masterful take on aristocratic elegance. He called upon the Italian aesthete director Luca Guadagino, of Call Me By Your Name fame, for the gorgeously evocative accompanying film featuring iconic supermodels Kate, Christy and Amber floating around in a gorgeous set reminiscent of Roman temples, filmed at Studio Cinecitta in Rome.www.tatler.com
