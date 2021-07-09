Security is Security: CIOs Must Unify the Physical and Virtual
Enterprises often rely on different teams for physical and cybersecurity, but increasingly, organizations are turning to the CIO for overall security leadership and guidance. “You need someone at the top who owns all security,” said Anthony Leather, Co-Founder and Director of Westlands Advisory, which advises organizations on complex business and security issues. “There’s no cut-off between physical and cybersecurity anymore.”www.cio.com
Comments / 0