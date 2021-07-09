Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Simi Valley, CA

Simi Valley | Theft and Drug Arrest

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimi Valley Police Department – Incident Press Release. On Friday, July 9, 2021, at approximately 2:17 AM, SVPD Officers responded to a theft that just occurred in the 3900 block of E. Bayside St. A homeowner reported a female suspect stole his Ring camera and fled in a black SUV. The officers located a female suspect in a black SUV nearby. They conducted an investigation and found the stolen Ring camera, documents belonging to the victim, and drug paraphernalia.

www.citizensjournal.us

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Ventura County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Simi Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Simi Valley, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Paraphernalia#Incident Press Release
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...

Comments / 1

Community Policy