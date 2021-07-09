Simi Valley | Theft and Drug Arrest
Simi Valley Police Department – Incident Press Release. On Friday, July 9, 2021, at approximately 2:17 AM, SVPD Officers responded to a theft that just occurred in the 3900 block of E. Bayside St. A homeowner reported a female suspect stole his Ring camera and fled in a black SUV. The officers located a female suspect in a black SUV nearby. They conducted an investigation and found the stolen Ring camera, documents belonging to the victim, and drug paraphernalia.www.citizensjournal.us
