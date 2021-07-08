Iowa Solar Energy Trade Association Announces Genie Maybanks as Executive Director
“We are proud to welcome Genie to ISETA,” said Lewis Butler, President of the Iowa Solar Energy Trade Association. “As a relatively young association, we look forward to having her on board and leveraging her unique background in sustainability to help grow our organization and take us to the next level. Solar will continue to play a leading role in the energy revolution, and having a robust solar organization with resources will be critical to Iowa’s growing industry.”www.rcreader.com
Comments / 0