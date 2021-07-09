Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Mayor: Death toll in Florida condo collapse now 78

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AM6L2_0asCmsZv00

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — The death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condo building rose to 78 on Friday, a number the mayor called “heartbreaking” and “staggering” as recovery workers toiled for a 16th day to find victims in the rubble. Another 62 people remain unaccounted for.

No one has been found alive since the first hours after building fell on June 24.

Levine Cava said the work to recover victims was still continuing with all urgency.

“This is a staggering and heart breaking number that affects all of us very deeply,” she said of the new death toll.

On Thursday, Paraguay’s foreign minister said in a radio report that the body of the sister of that country’s first lady was among those found. Several Latin American citizens were reported in the building when it collapsed. Rescue workers now focused on finding remains instead of survivors have pledged to keep up their search for victims until they clear all the debris at the site.

The painstaking search for survivors shifted to a recovery effort at midnight Wednesday after authorities said they had come to the agonizing conclusion that there was “no chance of life” in the rubble of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside.

Hope of finding survivors was briefly rekindled after workers demolished the remainder of the building, allowing access to new areas of debris. Some voids where survivors could have been trapped did exist, mostly in the basement and the parking garage, but no one was found alive. Instead, teams recovered more than a dozen additional victims.

No one has been pulled out alive since the first hours after the 12-story building fell on June 24.

State and local officials have pledged financial assistance to families of the victims, as well as to residents of the building who survived but lost all their possessions. Meanwhile, authorities are launching a grand jury investigation into the collapse. And at least six lawsuits have been filed by families.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
35K+
Followers
59K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Surfside, FL
Crime & Safety
Surfside, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Surfside, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paraguay#Lawsuits#Ap#Latin American#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

8 people injured in shooting in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police responded to a shooting Friday that left eight people injured in downtown Portland. Portland Police Bureau said officers responded around 2:10 a.m. to find multiple victims, both male and female, injured in the 300 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue. Officers started performing life-saving techniques on the...
AccidentsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Small plane crashes in southwestern Germany, 3 bodies found

BERLIN — (AP) — A small plane crashed shortly after taking off in southwestern Germany on Saturday and three bodies were found at the crash site, police said. The Piper aircraft came down in a wooded area near Steinenbronn, south of Stuttgart. The plane took off from Stuttgart Airport on Saturday morning with three people on board and was headed for Magdeburg in eastern Germany.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man wounded in north Tulsa shooting

TULSA, Okla. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the neck in north Tulsa. Police were called to 1700 N. Peoria and found a man with a gunshot wound to the neck, police said in a press release. Police were told that the wound was...
AmericasPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Martine Moïse, wife of slain president, returns to Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Martine Moïse, the wife of Haiti’s assassinated president who was injured in the July 7 attack at their private home, returned to the Caribbean nation on Saturday following her release from a Miami hospital. Her arrival was unannounced and surprised many in the country of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy