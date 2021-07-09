Big Reward Offered for Stolen Missoula Bengal
Do you have the Nextdoor app? I didn't until our own pet went missing last year, but it's very handy for a lot of things, not just lost animals. If you're nosy like me you can stay abreast of what's happening around your neighborhood, whether is a string of thefts, to why emergency vehicles are in the 'hood, to neighbors helping each other with odd jobs or recommendations for services around town. You'll even get the occasional gardener who wants to unload their harvest on you.kyssfm.com
Comments / 0