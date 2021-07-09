Big Reward Offered for Stolen Missoula Bengal

The story made national headlines. A camper pulled from their tent and killed by a hungry grizzly bear. It is a story that we know can come true, but always seemed to be in our nightmares. On July 6th, a cyclist from Chico, California was attacked while sleeping in her tent. Lots of social media comments point out that the camper should have "known better than to be camping in bear country." But, the campsite the California cycling group were staying in was located in the small town of Ovando, MT. Not in the wilderness, or "bear country."