The Tiger Fire, between Crown King and Black Canyon City, remains 29% contained with 15,685-acres burned. Prescott National Forest will host another community meeting tonight at 8 on their Facebook page. Thursday, the fire perimeter between Black Canyon City north to Castle Creek and west of Bumble Bee was contained. Crews continue to work towards creating fire lines to keep the fire from reaching the Horsethief Basin cabins and preparing Crown King Road and Black Canyon Road for possible firing operations. All evacuations and pre-evacuations remain in place. Crown King and the area impacted by the lightning caused fire remain closed to the public.