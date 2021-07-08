Iowa Business Council (IBC) Projects Positive Six-Month Economic Outlook
DES MOINES, IOWA (July 8, 2021) — The Iowa Business Council (IBC) has released its second-quarter Economic Outlook Survey for 2021. The report measures member expectations for sales, capital spending and employment for the next six months. If the index measures above fifty, sentiment is positive. The second-quarter survey's overall economic outlook index is 67.08. This marks the fourth positive quarter in a row, projecting continued confidence as the state rebounds from the pandemic. The index has not been this high since the second quarter of 2018.www.rcreader.com
