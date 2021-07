Once loose particles in the ear canals are leading into the vertigo, the Omniax System makes it possible to pinpoint the location of these particles and provide the info needed for the health professional to generate treatment decisions. The software-driven, patient-positioning system uses infrared video recorders to help caregivers in analyzing the eye movement patterns, called nystagmus, which are connected with vestibular disorders brought on by loose contaminants (calcium stones or crystals) from the ear canals (the reason behind BPPV) as well as non-particle positional vertigo. Its multi-axial rotational capability makes it possible for the physician to maneuver the particles from the canals to an area of the ear which won’t be irritated. This maneuver depends on correct info.