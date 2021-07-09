Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Nonsurgical calcific tendinitis care linked with pain relief, improved range of motion

By Susan M. Rapp
healio.com
 11 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — When patients were administered three common treatments for calcific shoulder tendonitis, study results showed they could avoid surgery 44% of the time. In a presentation at the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy Association of North America Combined Meeting, here, Robin H. Dunn, MD, a sports medicine fellow at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Center for Sports Medicine, said he and his colleagues retrospectively studied whether physical therapy, corticosteroid injection or ultrasound-guided aspiration did a better job of helping patients with calcific tendinitis avoid surgery.

www.healio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calcific Tendinitis#Pain Relief#Steroid#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Healthhealio.com

Skin closure device aids wound care in a variety of knee procedures

On a daily basis, surgeons are faced with different options for wound closure. Traditionally, surgical incision closure involved sutures or metal staples. The goals of surgical wound closure include enabling the wound to heal rapidly without infection or complication and returning the incisional region to the best level of function and appearance. How effectively health care professionals use their time in the surgical suite and postoperatively can be a determining factor in the selection of a closure modality.
Eau Claire, WIWEAU-TV 13

Health care workers finally start to feel relief

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One symptom of COVID-19 is a heavy chest, making it difficult to breathe for patients. For healthy nurses and doctors, the pandemic brought heavy hearts. Leaving them hard to breathe as well, despite being virus-free. A year a half later, some say they’re finally able to feel light again.
HealthEurekAlert

Meniscus implant superior to non-surgical care for patients with pain after surgery

Nashville, Tenn. (1:35 p.m. EDT--July 8, 2021)-- Results from two prospective, concurrent, clinical trials demonstrate that a synthetic meniscus implant provides superior relief from post meniscus surgery knee pain when compared to treatment with non-surgical care alone. The research was presented today at the American Orthopedic Medicine Society- Arthroscopy Association...
Diseases & Treatmentsaithority.com

Study Compares Nerivio to Standard Care Medications for Acute Treatment of Migraine in Adolescents

Peer-Reviewed Study Compares Treatment Results From Migraine Medications to Using Nerivio’s Remote Electrical Neuromodulation. Theranica, a prescribed digital therapeutics company developing advanced electroceuticals for migraine and other pain conditions, announced the publication of a study in Pain Medicine that compared adolescent response to migraine medications to their response to Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) administered by Nerivio®. The study found statistically significant differences in post 2-hour pain freedom and pain relief outcomes, in favor of REN (Nerivio). It also found an increase in pain relief for patients who used Nerivio.
Healthfederalwaymirror.com

Melzu Pain Relief Patches Review: Worthy to Purchase or Not?

Aches, sores, and cracks are all shared issues experienced by people with chronic pain. Who can forget the toll it can have on one’s mental and emotional health, especially when it seems like it is nearly impossible to ignore them? Recently, a company introduced a simple, Japanese take on transdermal patches. It is our intention to introduce Melzu.
PharmaceuticalsNeuroscience News

Cannabis Terpenes Provide Pain Relief and Contribute to ‘Entourage Effect’

Summary: Cannabis terpenes, the part of the plant which provides aroma and flavor, may provide therapeutic benefits in controlling pain, a new study reports. When it comes to the medicinal and therapeutic properties of Cannabis sativa, an unsolved mystery is whether there exists an ‘entourage effect’, whereby the pain-relieving effects of the plant as a whole are greater than any of its individual parts.
Healthorthospinenews.com

Active Implants’ NUsurface® Meniscus Implant Provides Statistically Superior Pain Relief

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Active Implants, LLC, a developer of orthopedic implant solutions for joint preservation, today announced two-year results of the MERCURY study, which showed that the company’s NUsurface® Meniscus Implant provides statistically superior pain relief beginning at six months compared to non-surgical therapy. The results were presented at the American Orthopedic Society for Sports Medicine-Arthroscopy Association of North America Combined 2021 Annual Meeting in Nashville.
FitnessOdessa American

MEDICAL MATTERS: Physical Therapy for Back and Neck Pain Relief

Denise Minyard, MS, CC-SLP – MCHS Outpatient Rehabilitation Program Manager. One of the main reasons that people seek Physical Therapy services is to relieve neck, back and/or extremity (knee, leg, shoulder, arm) pain. Many people suffer from chronic pain due to an injury or simply aging. Depending on the cause and nature of the pain, PT may be an alternative to surgery. In fact, most insurers are now requiring that PT is attempted before they will approve surgery.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Daily

Abelacimab effective blood clot treatment, study suggests

A potentially game-changing treatment for people with, or at risk of, blood clots has been found effective by an international team of researchers led by McMaster University's Jeffrey Weitz. Weitz's team compared abelacimab with enoxaparin as a control drug in 412 patients undergoing knee replacement surgery. Results showed that just...
Vancouver, WAKATU.com

Pain Relief Partners & Functional Medicine Partners: Gut Health

A healthy gut is important for our overall well-being. Stephanie Jones, nurse practitioner and owner of Pain Relief Partners and Functional Medicine Partners, joined us to share more. Pain Relief Partners and Functional Medicine Partners are located in Vancouver. Their phone number is 360-975-4680. Click here for more information. This...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Mounting evidence of link between Covid and ‘painfully crippling’ bone death in India

A rare disease known as avascular necrosis, or death of bone tissues is rearing its head in India among Covid patients as the country is now battling a surge in rare post-Covid complications.At least 20 cases of avascular necrosis (AVN) have been reported in an Indian hospital in Mumbai city and three were reported in a Delhi hospital so far, hospital authorities told The Independent.The disease in Covid patients has been linked to the use of steroids in treatment, which was also believed to be a causal factor in the outbreak of deadly fungal infections such as black fungus or...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

AAP Issues Guideline for Managing Young Infants With Fever

MONDAY, July 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In a new clinical practice guideline issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics and published online July 19 in Pediatrics, key action statements are presented for the management of well-appearing infants aged 8 to 60 days with a fever ≥38 degrees Celsius. Robert...

Comments / 0

Community Policy