Nonsurgical calcific tendinitis care linked with pain relief, improved range of motion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — When patients were administered three common treatments for calcific shoulder tendonitis, study results showed they could avoid surgery 44% of the time. In a presentation at the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy Association of North America Combined Meeting, here, Robin H. Dunn, MD, a sports medicine fellow at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s Center for Sports Medicine, said he and his colleagues retrospectively studied whether physical therapy, corticosteroid injection or ultrasound-guided aspiration did a better job of helping patients with calcific tendinitis avoid surgery.www.healio.com
