Nonsurgical calcific tendinitis care linked with pain relief, improved range of motion

A rare disease known as avascular necrosis, or death of bone tissues is rearing its head in India among Covid patients as the country is now battling a surge in rare post-Covid complications.At least 20 cases of avascular necrosis (AVN) have been reported in an Indian hospital in Mumbai city and three were reported in a Delhi hospital so far, hospital authorities told The Independent.The disease in Covid patients has been linked to the use of steroids in treatment, which was also believed to be a causal factor in the outbreak of deadly fungal infections such as black fungus or...