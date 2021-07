The American Gastroenterological Association published a clinical practice update to describe the role of medications for the chemoprevention of colorectal neoplasia. “Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., but incidence and mortality have both steadily declined since the 1980s. These encouraging trends have been attributed to a combination of increased CRC screening and population-level reduction in lifestyle risk factors,” Peter S. Liang, MD, MPH, NYU Langone Health, and colleagues wrote. “There has also been longstanding interest in the use of medications to lower CRC risk, known as chemoprevention. In this clinical practice update, we summarize the evidence and offer best practice advice on chemoprevention against colorectal neoplasia.”