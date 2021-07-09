FIRESTARTER PODCAST - EP. 72 - TOD BUTTON
Flames' director of amateur scouting drops by to talk about the upcoming NHL Draft. With the 2021 NHL Draft only a few weeks away, Ryan and Brendan welcome Flames Director of Amateur Scouting Tod Button to the program. Button touches on what the Flames may be looking to add with the 12th pick, and how challenging a year this was in the absence of a 'normal' season for many, along with the cancellation of key events like the Scouting Combine. In spite of the obstacles, Button's team has pored over the video and is well prepared for what many consider to be a very deep draft.www.nhl.com
