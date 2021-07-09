Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

FIRESTARTER PODCAST - EP. 72 - TOD BUTTON

NHL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlames' director of amateur scouting drops by to talk about the upcoming NHL Draft. With the 2021 NHL Draft only a few weeks away, Ryan and Brendan welcome Flames Director of Amateur Scouting Tod Button to the program. Button touches on what the Flames may be looking to add with the 12th pick, and how challenging a year this was in the absence of a 'normal' season for many, along with the cancellation of key events like the Scouting Combine. In spite of the obstacles, Button's team has pored over the video and is well prepared for what many consider to be a very deep draft.

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jakob Pelletier
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Team#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Nhl Draft#Firestarter Podcast Ep#Nhl Draft#The Firestarter Podcast#Nextdoor Ca Flames#Seattle Kraken#Seattle Thunderbirds#Calgaryflames Com#Team Canada#Anericans#Mcdonald#Chl Import#Chl Import Draft#The Stockton Heat#Federer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Hall Won't Be Back In Boston.

The Boston Bruins and forward Taylor Hall had a nice little run together after he was acquired at the trade deadline. Hall put up 8 goals and 14 points in 16 games during the regular season and added 3 goals and 5 points in 11 games during the playoff run.
Detroit, MINHL

Jan Little becomes newest Disability Pride Month Game Changers honoree

DETROIT -- Jan Little has dedicated her life to improving the lives of others--specifically people with disabilities and veterans. Little is the CEO of Michigan Ability Partners, an Ann Arbor-based organization that has worked since 1985 to create pathways to stability for veterans and individuals with disabilities. And because of her 30-plus-year dedication to the metro Detroit community, Little is the second Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers Game Changers honoree for July's Disability Pride Month.
NHLNHL

NHL Draft profile: Simon Edvinsson

Swedish defenseman is an intriguing combination of size, skating and skill. BlueJackets.com is running feature stories profiling the top nine players in our consensus poll for the upcoming NHL Draft, which is scheduled to begin Friday, July 23. Columbus will select fifth overall in the draft with the chance to add a high-level player -- likely from this group -- to the organization.
NHLNHL

Laine hopes new coach 'refreshes' Blue Jackets, wants to stay

Forward, who can become restricted free agent, seeks bounce-back season under Larsen. Patrik Laine said he would like to remain with the Columbus Blue Jackets and hopes he can flourish under new coach Brad Larsen. The 23-year-old forward can become a restricted free agent July 28. "I hope I can...
NHLNHL

Top NHL free agent goalies: Andersen on market

Grubauer, Rask, Mrazek also possibly available when signing can begin July 28. With the NHL free agent signing period about to begin, there are several teams in need of a starting goalie or in the market for a backup. NHL.com takes a closer look at the top unrestricted free agent...
NHLNHL

Parise, Suter to have contracts bought out by Wild

Zach Parise and Ryan Suter each will have the final four seasons of his contract bought out by the Minnesota Wild. Parise and Suter, who each signed a 13-year, $98 million contract ($7.54 million average annual value) on July 4, 2012, can sign with any team when NHL free agency begins July 28.
NHLNHL

Button: Clarke a Fit for the Devils I PODCAST

The TSN Draft Analyst joined the Speak of the Devils Podcast to share his thoughts on the upcoming NHL Draft. New Jersey Devils Official Podcast · Craig Button - NHL Draft | Speak of the Devils. Craig Button has seen just about every transformation in the scouting world. He has...
NHLNHL

Rinne retires as 'greatest Predators goaltender ever'

Former Vezina Trophy winner's skill, character helped Nashville thrive in new hockey market. Pekka Rinne's legacy with the Nashville Predators can be summed up in one story goaltending coach Mitch Korn loves to tell. "When we came back to Nashville a few years ago for David Poile's event that they...
NHLNHL

Kent Johnson Draft Profile | DRAFT

"He's got an elite package. His skating, his size, and his strength are things that will need to continue to improve to really be able to step into the NHL against these big, strong defensemen. I just think he's got the potential to lead the NHL in scoring one day." - A Scout, per NHL.com.
NHLNHL

The Pick (Order) is in | BLOG

The order of the upcoming 2021 NHL Draft has been officially announced by the League. The picks are in! Well, the order of them anyway. The NHL has announced the final order of the 2021 NHL Draft. The Devils' picks are as follows:. Round 1, Pick 4. Round 1, Pick...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Minnesota Wild First Round Draft Targets

The Minnesota Wild enter this year’s draft with two first-round selections (No. 21 & 25) and five picks in the first three rounds. Even in an unprecedented draft where drafting and scouting were more difficult, holding two picks in the first round is a luxury. The top of the draft is slightly softer than average, but drafting is never completely certain, so a player – even in the second half of the first round – could always be better than projected. This draft marks the second time in franchise history where the Wild have two picks in the first round.
NHLNHL

'HUNGRY TO GET GOING'

NHL Draft prospect Brandt Clarke turned the disappointment of being cut from Canada's World Junior squad into one of the best years of his career. Motivation comes in many forms. Disappointment, anger and sadness can all be a strong sources of it in this game. The insatiable hunger to prove...
NHLNHL

Rinne retires from NHL, played 13 seasons for Predators

Goalie Nashville's leader in games, starts, wins, shutouts, GAA, saves. Pekka Rinne announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday, ending a 13-season playing career, all with the Nashville Predators. "For more than 15 years, I've been on an incredible, life-changing journey with the Nashville Predators that has taken me...
NHLNHL

Andre Burakovsky: 2020-21 Season In Review

The forward had 14 multi-point performances in 2020-21 In the shortened 2020-21 season, forward Andre Burakovsky was one point shy of tying his career highs with 19 goals and 44 points on the campaign. Burakovsky ranked fourth on the Colorado Avalanche in both goals and points (tied) in 53 games,...
NHLNHL

8 Days Away: Protecting Their Own -- Lists

NHL general managers can choose from two options for keeping top players and promising younger pros from the Kraken. A look at how those decisions are made. The upcoming NHL Expansion Draft™ allows each of 30 teams to protect a core of players from being selected by the Kraken. Those players include star performers, proven veterans and younger talent that have logged three or more seasons as professionals (whether NHL, AHL or ECHL).
NHLNHL

DRAFT: How Chicago's 2021 Draft Picks Were Acquired

Brush up on all eight Blackhawks selections in this year's draft and how each was acquired. Get caught up on all eight of Chicago's picks this year and how each was acquired before the opening round begins on Friday, July 23 and rounds 2-7 on Saturday, July 24. BLACKHAWKS DRAFT.
NHLNHL

PRO CALIBRE

A year in Switzerland helped NHL Draft prospect Brennan Othmann take his game to the next level. The rolling hills and emerald lakes, twisting rivers and sugary mountains. The sublime, Swiss Alps are like something out of a postcard. An unthinkable setting, in a most challenging year. "It was definitely...
NHLNHL

NHL announces complete order of 2021 NHL Draft

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today the order of selection for the 2021 NHL Draft, which will be held virtually over two days. Round 1 will take place at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, July 23 (ESPN2, Sportsnet, SN NOW, TVA Sports). Rounds 2-7 will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday, July 24 (NHL Network, Sportsnet, SN NOW).
NHLNBC Sports

2021 NHL Expansion Draft: Who could be selected to the Kraken?

It’s been a couple years in the making, but the NHL’s 32nd team, the Seattle Kraken, is almost here. The NHL Expansion Draft is set to take place, where players will be selected as the newest members of the Kraken. The draft is set up the exact same way as it was for the Vegas Golden Knights, who entered the league as an expansion team in 2017.

Comments / 0

Community Policy