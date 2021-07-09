Double-Lung Transplant Patient Reunites With Lincoln Medical Team

A Fairbury man who underwent a double-lung transplant due to complications from COVID-19 returned to Bryan Health on Thursday to reunite with those who cared for him. Jake Immink became sick with COVID-19 in October of 2020. His mother drove him to Bryan Health after she noticed he wasn’t acting or feeling like his normal self. After he was admitted, his condition worsened. He was moved to intensive care and eventually went on a ventilator.