Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairbury, NE

Double-Lung Transplant Patient Reunites With Lincoln Medical Team

By Tom Stanton
klin.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fairbury man who underwent a double-lung transplant due to complications from COVID-19 returned to Bryan Health on Thursday to reunite with those who cared for him. Jake Immink became sick with COVID-19 in October of 2020. His mother drove him to Bryan Health after she noticed he wasn’t acting or feeling like his normal self. After he was admitted, his condition worsened. He was moved to intensive care and eventually went on a ventilator.

klin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairbury, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Health
City
Fairbury, NE
City
Omaha, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Medicine#Lincoln Medical Team#Bryan West Campus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy