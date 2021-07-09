Cancel
TV & Videos

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Will Stream on Amazon Prime

By Matt Singer
94.9 KYSS FM
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Life finds a way... to stream online. Jurassic World: Dominion is still scheduled to open in theaters next summer. After that, though, it will head to Amazon’s Prime Video service, part of a new deal between its distributor, Universal Pictures, and the online retail giant. According to a press release Prime Video “will have an exclusive pay-one window for [Universal]’s slate of live-action films in the U.S. starting with the 2022 release slate and will also receive rights to a package of [Universal]’s library movies.”

kyssfm.com

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

