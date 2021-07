Johnson & Johnson‘s coronavirus vaccine has suffered yet another setback with the Food and Drug Administration reporting that receiving the vaccine can lead to an increased risk of developing a rare neurological condition known as Guillain-Barré syndrome. While the chance of developing the syndrome is low, receivers of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are 3 to 5 times more likely to develop the condition than those who have not received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Around 100 suspected cases have been identified among those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Fortunately, most who develop the condition recover.