Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

6 New Netflix, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

By Molly Edwards
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another weekend means another search for something new to watch. With so many streaming services out there, and all of them packed with tons of movies and TV shows, it can be difficult to curate your watchlist when there's that much to choose from. But that's where we come in. We've rounded up six of the best new movies and TV shows to stream this weekend, from a Marvel blockbuster to a video game adaptation to a weird sketch show comedy.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
17K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Henry Winkler
Person
Connie Britton
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Steve Zahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movie#Marvel#Red Guardian#Worldwide Watch#Netflix Netflix#Worlwide Watch#Monsters University#Hawaiian#Better
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
TV Seriespurewow.com

Craving More Shows like ‘Virgin River’? Here Are 13 You Can Stream Right Now

After two straight seasons of love triangles, heartbreaking tragedies and jaw-dropping twists on Virgin River, you’re probably dying to know what’s next for Mel and Jack. Fortunately, you won’t have to wait too long before you get some answers, because Netflix has already released a new trailer and announced that season three will be premiering on July 9. Plus, a few cast members have already hinted at how the new season will play out. But if you’re still craving some more guilty-pleasure content to hold you over as you wait, allow us to introduce 13 addictive shows like Virgin River. From Sweet Magnolias to Hart of Dixie, here’s what you need to add to your queue ASAP.
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

Everyone’s binge-watching this raunchy new Netflix comedy right now

For anyone in the US who’s been going through Schitt’s Creek withdrawals and could use a hilarious new comedy from our neighbor to the north, especially as an antidote of sorts to the pandemic and all kinds of other negative news in the world right now, rejoice — Netflix has you covered, in the form of a raunchy sitcom from Catherine Reitman. Season 5 of her show Workin’ Moms just got added to Netflix in the US a few days ago, and already it’s one of the most-watched Netflix shows, having rocketed up the streamer’s ranks of what’s popular across the...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Tom Hanks’ Best Movies Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Paul Greengrass has a lot to answer for, with mid-2000s action cinema developing an obsession with the shaky cam techniques he utilized phenomenally after replacing Doug Liman at the helm of The Bourne Supremacy. It lent the proceedings an air of urgency and atmosphere, but a Best Director nomination for his subsequent directorial effort United 93 showed that his signature visual style worked just as well in the realm of the nail-biting true-life dramatic thriller.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Why Will Smith Is Dead In The Future In The Tomorrow War

As a big budget sci-fi blockbuster revolving around a small band of humans trying to fend off the threat of an alien invasion that premiered over the July 4th weekend, Amazon’s The Tomorrow War was always going to invite at least some comparisons to Independence Day, but the former made a point of name-dropping Will Smith as being dead in the 2051 timeline.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s new edge-of-your-seat action thriller jumped to #1 on the charts

It can sometimes be difficult to predict which new releases on Netflix will have the biggest impact on the service’s top 10 list, but maybe we should’ve guessed that an action movie with Taken star Liam Neeson would take off. Shortly after hitting Netflix last Friday, The Ice Road shot straight up to the top of the charts and remains there as of Monday afternoon. If you want to know what exactly everyone is talking about at work, you might want to stream it this week. Today’s Top Deal Prime Day’s #1 smart home gadget is back on sale — plus, get a...
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

7 really good series you should watch on Netflix

The streaming service Netflix It has more than 200 million subscribers around the world and is currently positioned as the best platform of all, widely surpassing Amazon Prime Video and Disney +. This is why they have a great responsibility to have a large catalog of content, whether purchased or original. Here we will bring you a list with some series that you will find and we assure you that you will like them for how good they are. Safety pin!
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Netflix cancels four shows - and fans are seriously disappointed

Netflix has cancelled four of their original series - and needless to say, fans aren’t happy! The streaming service has confirmed that Kevin James’ The Crew. Mr Iglesias, Bonding and Katherine McPhee’s Country Comfort. Speaking about the cancellation of Creature Comfort, which followed an aspiring country singer who takes on...
MoviesMovieWeb

Jack Black Falls Hard for Ice Cube's Mom in Oh Hell No

The combination of School of Rock star Jack Black and 22 Jump Street's Ice Cube is oh so good that it's incredible no one has thought of pairing them up before. Well, paired up they are for Sony Pictures' upcoming comedy Oh Hell No, which is set to be directed by Bad Trip helmer Kitao Sakurai, with Matt Tolmach producing through his Matt Tolmach Productions with Black and Roz Music.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

New Netflix releases this week in July – full list

If you’re looking for a comprehensive list of everything coming to Netflix this week, look no further.Over the course of the next seven days, the streaming service is bringing subscribers an array of new titles, including high-profile films, a chilling true-crime documentary and, yes, the second chapter of Fear Street.Find everything you’ll be able to add to your watchlist, should you so wish, below.ORIGINALS7 JulyMajor Grom: Plague Doctor 9 JulyFear Street Part 2: 1978 How I Became a Superhero Last SummerThe Water Man Read more: Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden films and TV...
MoviesMovieWeb

Jason Momoa & The Rock Tried to Make a Movie Together Once, and It Might Still Happen

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is very hopeful that he will one day be able to team-up with fellow Hollywood behemoth and Black Adam star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for what would surely be the pinnacle of action movie duos. While the pair have yet to come face-to-face on screen, which Momoa blames on their respective busy schedules, the actor certainly thinks it will happen eventually. Which begs the question, is the big screen even big enough to fit both men at once?
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Andrew Lincoln Movie Just Hit Netflix

If you’re a fan of British rom-coms with a star studded ensemble cast, chances are that you’ll be more than familiar with the work of Richard Curtis. Having gotten his start writing small screen comedies like Blackadder and Mr. Bean, his first feature film script saw him net an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay thanks to international smash hit Four Weddings and a Funeral, which earned $245 million at the box office on a $4 million budget.
TV SeriesPosted by
BGR.com

NBC canceled the top show on Netflix, but it might get a movie finale

Long before Netflix’s original shows and movies were winning awards, the streaming service was a kingmaker for licensed content. Breaking Bad may be the most significant success story, attracting countless viewers that would never have found the show on AMC. Nowadays, Netflix is more concerned with originals, but every so often, another show finds new life on the service. The latest is NBC’s epic supernatural drama series Manifest. For weeks now, Manifest has been sitting at or near the top of Netflix’s top 10 list. Unfortunately, the show’s rapid and seemingly random ascent also happened to come right before NBC announced...
TV & VideosVulture

Which Free Streaming Services Should You Be Using?

If the high price of streaming has got you feeling low, here’s a reason to rejoice: You don’t have to pay a single digital dime to get access to thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, served up on-demand or via virtual channels. This magical solution to subscription fatigue is something folks in TV land call FAST — free, ad-supported television. Basically, FAST platforms offer a mash-up of the endless variety offered by cable TV and the “free” part of over-the-air broadcast networks such NBC or ABC. Wanna watch old episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation or a so-so J. Lo movie from 10 years ago? You can probably find it via FAST, and the only catch is, you’ll have to put up with some annoying commercials (but a lot fewer than you’ll find on regular TV).
MoviesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Favorite Movie Of All Time

The word “favorite” almost always measures something subjectively. People have favorite cars, favorite foods, favorite cities, and even favorite relatives. The opinion becomes important when it relates to items people can buy or services they can pay for. Companies spend millions of dollars a year trying to identify people’s tastes because the information can be […]
TV SeriesInverse

You need to watch TV's most surreal crime thriller before it leaves Netflix next week

Before WandaVision, before Riverdale, before Stranger Things, before Mr. Robot, before True Detective, before Lost, and before The X-Files, there was David Lynch. A buzzy director in the ‘80s who emerged with surreal films like The Elephant Man (1980) and Blue Velvet (1986), Lynch rose to prominence back when TV was seen as inferior to film. After all, unlike movies, ad breaks had to be factored into the storytelling. And in the 1990s, TV production often meant working with inferior equipment that made work in the industry unappealing to an artist like Lynch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy