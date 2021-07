U.S. employers added 850,000 jobs last month in response to states’ plans to wind down extended unemployment benefits. According to The New York Times, it was the strongest gain in 10 months and a fresh sign that the labor market’s recovery is gaining momentum. “I think it’s a very solid and strong report and very encouraging that we’re seeing over the last few months continued increase in the net job creation,” Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist for Oxford Economics told the Times. Although she noted that the totals fell below the one million mark that the Federal Reserve chair, Jerome H. Powell, has said he would like to see, she said that “the momentum is moving in the right direction.”